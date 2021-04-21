WhatsApp: so you can control your smartphone with a simple animated sticker

- Advertisement -

Cybercrime is the order of the day in WhatsApp, the most used instant messaging application in the world. There are millions of people who share their private data on such service, so hackers are dedicated to creating new means to breach system security. The worrying thing is that there are more and more risks, despite the application updates.

A team of specialists in India reported that hackers are sharing a sticker of WhatsApp that is capable of infecting the victim’s device with malware, and thus obtaining private information such as bank details, contact numbers and others.

A report published by India’s cybersecurity agency, known as CERT-In, explains that the vulnerability can be distributed through the application of WhatsApp due to a cache configuration problem. What hackers do is take advantage of the sending of an animated sticker during a video call that, when received by the victim, spreads malware programmed to control the target device.

WHATSAPP | To do?

The threat is not new, because the CERT-In alerted in 2019 about other similar attacks through an MP4 file in the conversations of WhatsApp.

“We regularly work with security researchers to improve the many ways WhatsApp protects people’s messages. As is typical for software products, we have fixed two bugs that existed in outdated software, and we have no reason to believe that they were ever abused. “, posted from CERT-In.

Despite the security flaws, “It stays safe and secure, and end-to-end encryption keeps working”.

The solution is to update the application to prevent your data from being exposed to third parties.

