WhatsApp: so you can hide your phone number while using the application

By Brian Adam
Apps

The lightest and most battery-saving Instagram exists: you can now download Instagram Lite

Brian Adam - 0
In addition to the 'normal' version for mobile phones, Instagram offers a reduced app for India that has been out of circulation...
Read more
Tech News

Astra launches a rocket into space for the first time

Brian Adam - 0
Via Bloomberg The aerospace company Astra has launched his first rocket to space. Although the machine did not properly reach orbit, the...
Read more
Tech News

WhatsApp: so you can hide your phone number while using the application

Brian Adam - 0
There are times we want to chat on WhatsApp without anyone knowing our phone number. This option is not available in the Settings...
Read more
Apps

Support for RCS via Samsung Messaging begins to reach Galaxy phone users

Brian Adam - 0
It was there in 2018 when we heard for the first time about the alliance between Samsung and Google to natively bring...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
There are times we want to chat on WhatsApp without anyone knowing our phone number. This option is not available in the Settings menu, so you will require an external program to configure this detail for the benefit of your privacy.

The program in question is called Labalabi for WhatsApp, which serves to protect the identity of your line. What it does is hide the phone number when communicating with other users. Another function of this application is to open WhatsApp Web from this without having to open the Traditional WhatsApp.

Labalabi for WhatsApp It is an APK, so you will not find the program in the Google or Apple stores. You will have to access from the phone’s browser to the official page of the application and then start the download.

You can also follow these instructions to hide your phone number at WhatsApp.

WHATSAPP | Change the icon color

Before downloading WhatsApp PlusYou should know that if you use this application permanently, it is possible that the original app will ban your account for life, causing you to lose all your conversations. Its use will depend on the user.

FOLLOW THE PODCAST OF DEPOR PLAY

Listen to “DeporPlay” on Spreaker.

