WhatsApp: so you can hide your phone number while using the application

There are times we want to chat on WhatsApp without anyone knowing our phone number. This option is not available in the Settings menu, so you will require an external program to configure this detail for the benefit of your privacy.

The program in question is called Labalabi for WhatsApp, which serves to protect the identity of your line. What it does is hide the phone number when communicating with other users. Another function of this application is to open WhatsApp Web from this without having to open the Traditional WhatsApp.

Labalabi for WhatsApp It is an APK, so you will not find the program in the Google or Apple stores. You will have to access from the phone’s browser to the official page of the application and then start the download.

You can also follow these instructions to hide your phone number at WhatsApp.

