WhatsApp: so you can know if your friend has saved your cell phone number or not

Have you asked him the WhatsApp to any of your friends and have they given you their number? Do you know if he registered it immediately or not yet? Did you know? This trick will fascinate you. From now on you can know exactly who of all your work colleagues, acquaintances or simply your relatives have saved your cell phone on their smartphone.

The trick is pretty straightforward and you won’t need a third-party app that generally tends to access all of your personal information or your contacts. Generating many times that they also see your conversations of WhatsApp .

Currently the application has added a new message that is destroyed or temporary, the same that disappear after 7 days if they have not been read on its platform by the other person.

But the biggest concern is who has your number registered and who doesn’t. In this way you can demand that they save you within their contacts of WhatsApp :