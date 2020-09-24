WhatsApp: So you can send photos and videos that self-destruct

app security This is the new WhatsApp feature called Expiring Media that will allow the content you send to be automatically deleted.

WhatsApp is continually developing new tools to make chatting more fun and increase app security ; For example, the self-destructing messages feature was recently revealed and now the option of images, photos and videos that disappear after being sent and viewed is added. Find out how it works.

WhatsApp will allow you to automatically delete the multimedia content you send to your contacts. This feature has been revealed in WhatsApp Beta version 2.20.201.1 and has been named Expiring Media . It is an extension of the self-destruction of text messages already known as Expiring Messages .

Messages that disappear on WhatsApp

In the case of messages that self-destruct , according to WABeta Info, you can program the time for it to stop being visible will vary between 1 hour, 1 month, 1 year or even for a few seconds. In the case of images, photos and videos it will be automatically.

How to send self-destructing photos and videos?

WhatsApp will give you the ability to send photos, GIFs, and videos that are deleted after being opened and viewed. As soon as your contact leaves the conversation, this multimedia content will disappear, leaving no trace on their cell phone. A function similar to that of Instagram messages and Telegram where the messages also disappear.

Sending them will be very easy, since a timer icon and the number 1 will appear at the bottom of each chat; this will tell you that the media file you are about to send will only be viewable once.

This tool is still under development and its official release date is unknown. It is expected to appear in the next update and can be used on iOS and Android devices.