Tech NewsAppsLatest newsMobileSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp: So you can send photos and videos that self-destruct

By Abraham
0
9
Photos Videos Self Destruct Whatsapp
Photos Videos Self Destruct Whatsapp

Must Read

Android

Vivo V20 SE, a new mid-range with AMOLED screen and ultra-fast charging

Brian Adam - 0
Vivo V20 SE, a new mid-range with AMOLED screen and ultra-fast charging Vivo has just introduced the Vivo V20 SE, the latest...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp beta for Android anticipates changes: calls and video calls in the same button and more visible company functions

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp is preparing new changes and, as usual, they have previously caught them in the beta version that has been in development...
Read more
Game Reviews

Mafia: Definitive Edition, análisis. Un remake a la altura de la leyenda

Brian Adam - 0
Mafia: Definitive Edition es un homenaje por todo lo alto al trabajo de Illusions Softworks. Analizamos la vuelta de Tommy Angelo a PS4, Xbox...
Read more
Game Reviews

Mafia Definitive Edition Recensione: un remake che merita rispetto

Brian Adam - 0
Dopo 18 anni torniamo tra le strade di Lost Heaven con il remake del primo, leggendario Mafia: pronti a rischiare tutto per la famiglia?https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zh3Yjfu7BOA Lost...
Read more
Abraham

app securityThis is the new WhatsApp feature called Expiring Media that will allow the content you send to be automatically deleted.

Photos Videos Self Destruct Whatsapp
Photos Videos Self Destruct Whatsapp

WhatsApp is continually developing new tools to make chatting more fun and increase app security ; For example, the self-destructing messages feature was recently revealed and now the option of images, photos and videos that disappear after being sent and viewed is added. Find out how it works.

messages images and videos that self-destruct on whatsapp

 

WhatsApp will allow you to automatically delete the multimedia content you send to your contacts. This feature has been revealed in WhatsApp Beta version 2.20.201.1 and has been named Expiring Media . It is an extension of the self-destruction of text messages already known as Expiring Messages .

Messages that disappear on WhatsApp

In the case of messages that self-destruct , according to WABeta Info, you can program the time for it to stop being visible will vary between 1 hour, 1 month, 1 year or even for a few seconds. In the case of images, photos and videos it will be automatically.

Messages Self Destruct Whatsapp
Messages Self Destruct WhatsApp

How to send self-destructing photos and videos?

WhatsApp will give you the ability to send photos, GIFs, and videos that are deleted after being opened and viewed. As soon as your contact leaves the conversation, this multimedia content will disappear, leaving no trace on their cell phone. A function similar to that of Instagram messages and Telegram where the messages also disappear.

photos and videos that self-destruct on whatsapp

Sending them will be very easy, since a timer icon and the number 1 will appear at the bottom of each chat; this will tell you that the media file you are about to send will only be viewable once.

Images Videos Self Destruct Whatsapp
Images Videos Self Destruct Whatsapp

This tool is still under development and its official release date is unknown. It is expected to appear in the next update and can be used on iOS and Android devices.

Related Articles

Android

Vivo V20 SE, a new mid-range with AMOLED screen and ultra-fast charging

Brian Adam - 0
Vivo V20 SE, a new mid-range with AMOLED screen and ultra-fast charging Vivo has just introduced the Vivo V20 SE, the latest...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp beta for Android anticipates changes: calls and video calls in the same button and more visible company functions

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp is preparing new changes and, as usual, they have previously caught them in the beta version that has been in development...
Read more
Game Reviews

Mafia: Definitive Edition, análisis. Un remake a la altura de la leyenda

Brian Adam - 0
Mafia: Definitive Edition es un homenaje por todo lo alto al trabajo de Illusions Softworks. Analizamos la vuelta de Tommy Angelo a PS4, Xbox...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©