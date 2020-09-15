WhatsApp spruces up with more ‘stickers’ and new functions for funds

WhatsApp has been in for a week now does not stop releasing small news within its beta versions, since large projects are already published or have an execution period that is several months ahead. So in these interwar times, nothing like making a few small adjustments to publish them in the next final versions.

And if last week we told you how they were going to add the doodles to WhatsApp to make the app’s wallpapers more interesting, now they touch two equally decorative elements: on the one hand the stickers, and on the other those same wallpapers, which will include a new function to make them more or less visible.

From adding textures to camouflaging them

And it is that WhatsApp has shown in one of its latest beta versions for Android, the 2.20.200.6, that in addition to the flat color of the background, or the image itself that we can choose, we will have an added tool to make it more or less visible, to control a quality that can give a lot of play, such as its transparency. As you can see in the screenshot that you have just below (right), a new control will appear at the bottom of the desktop background selection screen called “Wallpaper Dimming”.

Stickers and backgrounds, among WhatsApp news. WABetaInfo

Pulling from one side to the other, we will make it more or less transparent, with 100% on one side, and 0% on the other. In this way, we can reduce the hardness of the shapes or the color so that it is much softer and less bothering us when writing. Without a doubt, it is an interesting tool that will cause any wallpaper to have dozens of completely different variants. What never hurts.

The second novelty of this version are the stickers, the famous stickers that arrived relatively early on WhatsApp and from which new packs are being prepared. At the moment, only the one that you can see above, called Usagyuuun and that has a weight of 3.5MB that is already available on iOS. If you remember, these elements can be downloaded, not only from the official store in the messaging app, but also by saving one of these drawings when they arrive in one of our chats. As usual, these news belong to the beta versions of WhatsApp so your time to reach the final releases of the App Store and Play Store may vary.