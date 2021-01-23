WhatsApp: step by step to permanently delete your account

- Advertisement -

As of 2021, WhatsApp announced that they would make important changes to the privacy policies, which has caused thousands of users to uninstall the app. The company will share your contact information with Facebook to improve aspects such as personalized advertising.

Many users of the application have started looking for alternatives such as Signal or Telegram, which are less intrusive with respect to the information they take from your account.

Do you want to permanently delete your WhatsApp account? Follow the steps below to leave no trace in the communication application. Please note that all stored data will be erased.

You will lose the content of the chats, stickers and multimedia that was shared in your chats. If despite this warning you still want to go ahead with the deletion of your account then follow these steps.

How to permanently delete WhatsApp account?

Enter the WhatsApp application. Press the Menu button at the top. Go to ‘Settings’. Once there, another menu will open with the details of your profile. Press there the option of ‘Account. At the bottom you will see the option to ‘Delete account’

Just accept the warning and your account will be deleted. Remember that the message history, all the groups you created and the backup copy of Google Drive will be erased.

On the other hand, WhatsApp will only let you delete the account if you enter your phone number and the respective country code.

