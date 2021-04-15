WhatsApp: steps to deactivate the double blue check for reading the message

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp is one of the most complete communication apps. You can send text messages, share GIFs, stickers and make video calls to all your friends and work or study groups. On the other hand, it has several customization tools that you should explore for a better user experience.

In this note we share the steps to eliminate blue checks. What are checks for? Well, basically, these icons that appear below each message are used to see if your message has been sent or read.

A gray check means that your message was sent, two gray checks that reached the recipient and are finally painted blue when the message has already been read through the same app (the preview does not count).

How to remove the two blue checks from the messages?

When you remove the double blue check from conversations, it affects both users. WhatsApp explains the following about this configuration option: “If you turn off read receipts, you won’t be able to send or receive them. Read receipts will always be sent in group chats”.

Enter WhatsApp settings

There you must press the ‘Account’ option.

Next, press ‘Privacy’.

Finally, deactivate the option that says ‘Read confirmation’.

How to remove the two blue checks from the messages? (Photo: capture)

With these simple four steps you will have eliminated the double blue check from WhatsApp chats. In this privacy menu, you can also configure the reading of your statuses, profile information and even manage your privacy in groups.

WhatsApp Plus and the trick to change the color of the application

WhatsApp It has a myriad of functions that we have gradually learned about. Currently it is possible to make video calls and calls using its web platform, you even have the possibility of activating messages that self-destruct for a week. Here we show it to you.

Although little by little WhatsApp continues to add more tools to its app, WhatsApp Plus continues to bring news that many want to have in the original application.

One of the functions that the modified APK has is that you can change the color of the platform to your liking, even define the tonality of the letters, the header, the logo of each of the elements of the app, among others.

However, many do not know how to do it. That is why here we will show you the easiest way to modify the color of WhatsApp Plus in a simple way.

HOW TO CHANGE THE COLOR OF WHATSAPP PLUS

It should be specified that in order to obtain WhatsApp Plus It is necessary to download the APK on your Android device, although that may cause you to be permanently banned in the future. That will depend on each user:

To be able to change the color of WhatsApp Plus, the first thing to do is enter the application.

Once you have the latest version, go to the Settings of the app.

In WhatsApp Plus Settings, click where it says DYV Theme.

Once this is done, various options will appear so that you can modify the color of each of the elements of the application.

For example, you can define a yellow color for the header, another for the wallpaper, and a unique one for video calls.

There is also an option to be able to choose the color of the main icon of the application.

When you’re done, save your settings and just give it a name.

At that moment it will load your design and voila, you will already have WhatsApp Plus with the color you like.

There is even the option of modifying the tone of all conversations and the background of video calls.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link.