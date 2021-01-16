- Advertisement -

Be careful with the information you share with the different applications you have on your cell phone! You should review the privacy policies before venturing to create an account or share personal details. WhatsApp, for example, he announced major policy changes for 2021.

The objective of the communication application is to share your general information with Facebook to improve the treatment of advertising. Unfortunately, misinformation has spread and several users have begun to migrate to other alternatives.

Telegran and Signal have seen an increase in their downloads after this WhatsApp decision. For this reason, the update scheduled for February has been postponed to May 15.

This is the information you share with each app mentioned.

WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal: differences between the privacy policies of communication apps

WhatsApp

Telegram

Signal

Of course, this does not ensure that in the future these other applications will begin to modify their privacy policies to sell more advertising. Just keep in mind that by not having the content of your account they cannot develop tools based on customer use.

WhatsApp takes drastic action to delay privacy policies for “misinformation”

WhatsApp it is one of the most downloaded applications in the world; For this reason, when you make a change, it is not fully accepted by your community. Millions of users began downloading other communication applications such as Signal and Telegram as less intrusive alternatives.

In short, Facebook is already seeking the unification of its products such as Instagram or WhatsApp. For this reason, they want to share your general user information with Facebook to better work on the advertising issue.

However, they have commented on several occasions that they are not violating your personal data. They are also not entering your chats for profit. Actually, all the content of the conversations is encrypted and nobody can access them without your permission.

Despite all these warnings, users have escaped WhatsApp and what the application now plans is to postpone updating the privacy policies until all the details are clarified.

The patch was supposed to arrive on February 8, 2021 but has now been moved to May 15.

The company comments that it has “heard from many people the confusion surrounding our recent update” and that “there has been a lot of misinformation that has caused concern”. They end with the following message: “we want to help everyone understand our principles and facts”.

