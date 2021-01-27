WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal? Use this application to have the three services in a single app

- Advertisement -

It was only a matter of time to find this solution to so many options. If you don’t decide for WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal, you can choose Beeper, an application that unifies up to 15 messaging services.

Beeper is a platform created by Eric Migicovsky, the main responsible for the Pebble smartwatch, and provides support for the most popular social networks on the Internet: Facebook (WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger), Apple (iMessage), Google (Messages for SMS, Hangouts), IRC, Telegram, Signal, Discord, Skype and Slack.

Like all good service, it has its price. If you were planning to use Beeper to manage your accounts WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal, you will have to pay the subscription service with a monthly fee of ten dollars. In addition, you can use Beeper as a desktop application and on your smartphone.

Beeper is available on desktop and smartphone

According to the official page of Beeper, the service is built on Matrix, an encrypted, federated and open source messaging protocol, which allows the link between this platform and the rest of the messaging applications.

Policy changes in WhatsApp have made Internet users wonder how secure messaging apps are. For the specialist in security and obtaining information in social networks Manuel Sánchez Rubio, WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal they are “just as secure”, because they use very similar end-to-end encryption protocols, which prevent them from viewing private messages.

How to permanently delete WhatsApp account?

Enter the WhatsApp application.

Press the Menu button at the top.

Go to ‘Settings’.

Once there, another menu will open with the details of your profile. Press there the option of ‘Account.

At the bottom you will see the option to ‘Delete account’

Just accept the warning and your account will be deleted. Remember that the message history, all the groups you created and the Google Drive backup will be deleted.

