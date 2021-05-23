whatsapp test move chat history to new number

The new features are in a test version of WhatsApp, WABetaINfo reports . That site is picking out such beta versions of WhatsApp in search of new features. Previously ran the site for the upcoming opportunity to chat history to bring Android to iPhone or vice versa.

Until now, it is still impossible to take that chat history from WhatsApp with you. Anyone who switches from an iPhone to Android now has to leave all chats, photos and videos in WhatsApp.

Switching to a new phone number while retaining the chat history is already possible, but this includes a number of steps . Moreover, the switch from number is only possible as long as it is not also switched from Android to iPhone or vice versa.