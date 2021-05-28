WhatsApp tests the new ‘Flash Call’ function, know what it is about and what it is for

Not a week has passed since WhatsApp officially launched its latest update, which allows us to listen to audio of several minutes at half the time and at speeds of 1.5x and 2x; Now, it was learned that they published a new beta of the application that has the tool called “Flash Call” tested. What is this and what is it for? We will detail it in the following note.

Since last May 15, the day on which the new privacy policies of WhatsApp, mark zuckerberg’s company is trying to recover all users who have migrated to instant messaging applications such as Telegram or Signal, and this wants to achieve it by granting greater security than its main competition.

According to the specialized portal WabetaInfo, this WhatsApp function called “Flash Call” is still under development and is only available in the Google Play Beta ProgramHowever, it is no longer impossible to test it because it has reached its maximum participant capacity and does not accept more verifiers.

The aforementioned media specified that it is basically a new method of verifying the telephone number, similar to the function of a text message (SMS), but this tool consists of a quick call that will automatically become a missed call.

It should be noted that betatester have had to grant permission to WhatsApp so they can access your call log. Likewise, WabetaInfo stated that this will be done only once and will not be used for other purposes, in addition, it is optional.

