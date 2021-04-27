WhatsApp: the date to accept the new terms of use is approaching, what has changed?

It was in early January, practically at the same time that Donald Trump’s supporters were storming the Capitol, that WhatsApp made one of its biggest mistakes when communicating changes in the terms and conditions of your service. A notice that forced, first, to go out to explain better what they wanted to say and, later, to delay until May 15 the entry into force of those modifications initially planned for February 8.

That earthquake caused millions of users of the application to go out terrified in search of a safer alternative and to guarantee that they would not look at them in their chats, as Facebook practically implied in their first alert added to WhatsApp. And that’s not really what they meant, but it was so badly explained, that curiously many of us understood the same thing.

You don’t want to make the same mistake

So WhatsApp seems to have learned from what happened and does not want a poorly transmitted message to cause a stampede again in just three weeks, when the crucial moment comes to decide if we want to accept these terms of use or not. Dilemma that if we refuse to confirm, it will lead us to have to shelter in Telegram or Signal to continue chatting with family and friends.







Terms of use of WhatsApp. WABetaInfo

The fact is that as WABetAInfo has revealed, WhatsApp has developed a new alert for when we have to decide what do we do with the conditions of use of the application, and instead of entrusting everything to a text, they have developed a more graphic explanation of where relevant changes occur and where they do not. As you can see through the captures that you have just above.

As you can see, it is clear in the screenshot on the left that everything continues as is with the private conversations and that only in the case of chats with users business It is where those of WhatsApp can get to see how we interact, and even collect data that they would share with third parties. So it does not affect the chats that we keep privately with friends, family or colleagues at all.

WhatsApp explains, well, things better although then it is up to the conviction of each user to think whether or not it will be how they act. Be that as it may, it would not hurt that from the application add a more visual badge of which chat is personal and which business to quickly know where our data is safe and where less.