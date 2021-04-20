- Advertisement -

Whether we like it or not, the security of our smartphone is a problem that affects us on a daily basis and that has developers as the first containment dam against hackers: if the applications we install are not secure, the system weakens and all our personal data runs danger of being stolen or eliminated. Be that as it may, WhatsApp is one of those apps that we use every day so its security should concern us. Making our mobile phone safe and protecting it with privacy options depending on the device (such as fingerprint or facial recognition) is essential. WhatsApp: they warn of serious security problems on the platform Now the cybersecurity agency CERT-In has warned WhatsApp users about certain vulnerabilities detected in the popular instant messaging application that could lead to the breach of sensitive information. A “high” severity advisory issued by CERT-In, or Computer Emergency Response Team of India, said that the vulnerability has been detected in software that has “WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for Android prior to v2.21.4 .18 and WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS before v2.21.32 “. These security holes could lead to the breach of sensitive information. WhatsApp version 2.21.4.18 and 2.21.32 could be in security problems. CERT-In is the national technology arm to combat cyber attacks and monitor Indian cyberspace, and it is who has made this discovery. “Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in WhatsApp applications that could allow a remote attacker to execute or access sensitive information on a targeted system,” the advisory read. Describing the risk in detail, he said that these vulnerabilities “exist in WhatsApp applications due to a cache configuration problem and the lack of checking limits within the audio decoding,” they comment from CERT-In. The advisory adds that application users must update the latest version of WhatsApp from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store to counter the threat of the vulnerability. How to know what version of WhatsApp I have If for some reason you have not updated your WhatsApp messaging app in a while, you can check if you have been affected in a few seconds. For various reasons such as the lack of storage space or because your automatic updates have not worked in Google Play, you could have been a version previous to the solution of the problem. To check this, we must access our smartphone and hold down the WhatsApp icon to quickly go to “App Info”, once here we can see the version number that we are using.