WhatsApp: this is how the chats that we can leave to read later will work

It was evident that WhatsApp had a problem with its archived chats section since, as we have that function right now, it is practically useless. What sense does it make that we can store a conversation there to stop having it in view on the timeline if when a single message arrives it ends up returning to the place where we removed it from? So from the app they have decided to review that file thoroughly.

In the first moments of that remake, many saw a function that would allow us to activate a kind of vacation mode to silence the main chats that we have active, especially those that have to do with work. Enjoy a place where they can all be put and that they cannot bother us with constant warnings It was a small relief during those days that we take a vacation in summer, Christmas or Easter.

Something more than ‘vacation mode’

WhatsApp, as we told you yesterday, has wanted to go one step further when it comes to remodeling the old file and it will turn it into a site called “read later”. That is, you understand that those chats that we will save there we do not want to bother us and, much less, that at the slightest communication they receive they return to the main list of groups and conversations.

New menus in chats to read later. WABetaInfo

Now, WABetaInfo colleagues have shown how will this function work to read the chats later and we must recognize WhatsApp for its effort to give it a more logical meaning. And is that when we put a new conversation in the old file, renamed as “read later”, we can choose whether that group or conversation is automatically returned next to the others that we have active, as you can see on the right screen that you have just above.

Activating this new control we will be able to make distinctions between groups and conversations about which we do not want to know anything., and of those that have very little movement but that we keep there waiting for them to one day revive. What there is no doubt is that, at least now, that old archive function is beginning to have a usefulness within an app that, unfortunately, does not advance at the pace that many users would like. Or is it that do not wait impatiently for the arrival of the multi-device support, Or that possibility of personalizing the chats with different backgrounds depending on the contact or the group? As the saying goes, “things in the palace go slowly” and being the leader has to be things. That rush, many times, is conspicuous by its absence.