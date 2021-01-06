WhatsApp: this will happen with your cell phone if you do not accept the new 2021 policies

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

¿ WhatsApp Did he show you a strange message this morning? Many have been left with the doubt. In that window you can read something about the new policies and conditions to use the fast messaging application. What does it mean? What happens if I don’t authorize it?

The message has been spreading on mobile devices with the latest version of WhatsApp . It reads that a series of changes will be carried out within your smartphone and that you must read carefully before accepting.

As reported WABeta Info A few days ago, these new rules of the fast messaging app will not only make many end up accepting without reading, but, in case of the obvious, something will happen to your mobile device.

It is in this way that you should be warned in case you do not want to accept the new security and privacy policies of WhatsApp in full 2021.

WHAT IF I DO NOT ACCEPT THE NEW 2021 WHATSAPP POLICIES

As we know, WhatsApp is in constant change and it is expected that they will improve their platform much more, including calls and video calls on WhatsApp Web. However, the first change for this 2021 lies in its security policies. What do they say?

These are the new WhatsApp policies that have reached the whole world. (Photo: WhatsApp)

In case you do not accept the security policies until a deadline, WhatsApp will ask you to delete your account in order for you to stop using its service for not agreeing with the conditions. So if you decide to change your mind, you can go to Settings and set up your conversations again.