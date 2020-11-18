Whatsapp Transforms Your "archive" Into Chats To "read Later"

It is, surely, one of the sections of WhatsApp less used by users that, instead of storing the conversations that are no longer active in the “Archive”, they prefer to leave them in the main timeline and wait for the current to take them away. So those on Facebook have decided to give it a spin and allow that drawer to begin to make some sense within the messaging app.

Remember that in the “File” are those groups or chats that we do not want to know anything about and that, for whatever reason, we want to remove from the main timeline. The problem is that, absurdly, WhatsApp automatically returns them to your site as soon as a new message arrives. In other words, we get them out of the way because we don’t want to know anything, but as soon as an update occurs, they show us again as if they were not archived.

As you can imagine, with such a functioning, it was normal that no one would dedicate a single moment of their time to archive something that could, after days, weeks or months, be automatically unarchived again, so WhatsApp has decided to change it and turn that inhospitable place into something called “Read Later”. That is, a kind of “we have seen that messages have arrived” but we leave them to consult later.

The “File” will disappear soon

As you can see from the attached screenshot, published by the WABetaInfo colleagues, WhatsApp will soon change the name of this section and that is why it will warn us so that we are attentive when the update occurs. It is a smart change, which we already told you about a few days ago and which sought to give consistent use to this part of the application.

The ‘File’ becomes ‘read later’. WABetaInfo

When I get to the final versions, WhatsApp will allow us, finally, to remove from our sight those chats that we do not want to know anything about not even if they keep writing in it, and of those of us who don’t want to leave because of what they will say. As soon as those chats to read later are operational, it will be possible to save the conversations that we do not want to have between the bustle of those that we use the most on a daily basis and they will not come out again for many messages that they write.

Of course, what will not change with respect to the previous “File” is that the way to take a group or conversation there will be manual and we will have to indicate it to WhatsApp one by one, so, in case of going on vacation, it will be the perfect place to put all your work conversations, department chats and those of clients who do not stop asking us for things even when they know that we are lying on the beach.