WhatsApp trick! How to know if you were blocked without sending a message

By Brian Adam
We all know that one way to know if we have been blocked by someone in WhatsApp It is by sending a message to find out if it reaches the recipient’s phone. The point is that this first text is uncomfortable to do, because it reveals our intentions to know that we have been blocked. What to do?

The first thing you should do in WhatsApp is to see if this person continues to show their profile picture. If you see a photo instead of the gray icon, it is clear that the contact has not blocked you. Otherwise, if the gray icon appears, it does not necessarily mean that we have been blocked. There is a possibility that you have deleted your phone number from the phonebook when you change mobile.

We have another clue confirming that we have access to the status information, which is located below the contact’s name. If we can see that you are connected or when was the last time you were connected, it means that we have not been blocked. Otherwise, if you wait a few minutes without news, it is clear that you were blocked.

Finally, it remains to review the States of WhatsApp. If it’s someone who publishes content regularly and you can’t see their updates, chances are you’ve been blocked from states only or blocked entirely from WhatsApp.

WHATSAPP | Text Formats

WhatsApp offers a solution without the need to resort to third-party applications. There are five different fonts to customize the typography and thus make your texts read more easily: bold, italic, bold italic, strikethrough and monospaced.

