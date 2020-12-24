WhatsApp trick! So you can send a mass message to all your contacts for Christmas and New Year

- Advertisement -

Let’s be honest … It is difficult to greet all the contacts of WhatsApp. There are those who go to the trouble of writing a personalized message for each contact. Others prefer to send the same messages to everyone in a single batch to comply … And yes, this publication is dedicated to the latter.

In case you did not know, WhatsApp has a bulk message feature to avoid the cumbersome work of copying and pasting the same message for each contact. Easy and simple!

What you should do is access the chats menu of WhasApp. At the top right, you will see the option ‘Broadcast lists’. Enter this tab and you must create a new list of contacts, which will be those who receive the mass message.

Finish selecting all the contacts you want and a regular chat window of WhatsApp. The detail is that the contacts you have selected will appear. Now, it only remains to write and send it.

WHATSAPP | New threat

The attack consists of obtaining the authentication code of the WhatsApp of the victim to enter the application from another device. You have done this process yourself when you change cell phone and install WhatsApp.

To obtain said code that reaches the victim by SMS, the hacker appeals to the trust with the contact to request the code that came to his mobile, arguing that he had the wrong number and that he please give it to him.

“The essential thing for this cyberattack is that the victim trusts the number from which he is speaking, because when he knows it, he trusts. Simple but effective”, emphasizes the manager.

The best solution is to activate two-step verification by going to WhatsApp in the “Account” section, located within the “Settings” or “Configuration” section. This will prevent hackers from having one more filter when they want to verify the account on another device.