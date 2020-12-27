WhatsApp trick! So you can share videos and photos in high quality from WhatsApp Web

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp it serves many things. In addition to text, we can send videos and photos to our contacts with a few clicks; however, the immediacy makes the system harm the graphic quality of the audiovisual material. What would be the solution? Here we tell you the steps to follow on WhatsApp Web, the service available for PCs and tablets.

There is a trick to maintaining the quality of the images and videos that you share through the desktop version of WhatsApp Web. Too bad it can’t be done from mobile phones, but that makes sense considering that WhatsApp seeks to save memory and user data.

Image optimization in WhatsApp and WhatsApp Web It is due to the type of connection. If you are with a PC or tablet connected via Wi-Fi, optimization will not be a problem when sharing images and videos with your contacts.

Keep in mind that WhatsApp restricts the size of the images, so you must take into account the resolution of the material to be shared.

1. Enter any user’s chat

2. Touch the paperclip icon to attach a file.

3. Click on “Document” and select the material to share.

If your videos and images weigh more than 16MB, you will have to resort to third-party services, since it will be impossible to do so through WhatsApp.

WHATSAPP | Wrong messages

One way to avoid sending messages in the wrong chat window of WhatsApp is using the wallpapers for certain people and groups. Fortunately, the most recent update of the application allows you to set custom backgrounds for individual contacts and groups.

You can create your own custom wallpaper with any third party photo editor like Snapseed, PhotoGrid collage maker or Canvas poster designer. You will have to follow these steps to create your wallpaper for WhatsApp.