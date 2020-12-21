WhatsApp trick! So you can write texts backwards to your contacts

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp is used for many things … even to write in original ways. Has it never occurred to you to send messages backwards? We know it is useless, except to show off our knowledge of the sources of WhatsApp, but we tell you that it is quite simple. It is always good to know a little more about the most popular applications.

There is a trick to write backwards in WhatsApp. The good thing is that you don’t need to download anything to your smartphone (you always have to watch out for malicious programs), but rather access a website that will flip the text for you.

The first thing you should do is enter Fliptext.org. Once there, write the text you want and finish the operation with one more click on the ‘Flip Text’ button. In the box at the bottom, you will notice the result and press and hold there to copy the text. Then go to your chat WhatsApp and paste the text.

This is the result of writing backwards in WhatsApp

It sounds laborious, so we recommend that you keep the browser open while you type in WhatsApp. Just by pressing the “More” button – the same one next to “Home” on the base of most phones – you can jump between the messaging app and Fliptext in a matter of seconds.

WHATSAPP | New functions

WhatsApp prepares more changes in its web version. The instant messaging service is testing new methods to improve communication for users who use the Internet browser and not the smartphone.

The specialized portal WABetaInfo released some screenshots of the new functions that WhatsApp is testing on the beta version of desktop chat. These are the call and video call commands, which are located at the top of the platform.

“WhatsApp has been working, for approximately two years, in the implementation of calls in WhatsApp Web / Desktop (a connection with the telephone is always needed) “, says the publication of WABetaInfo.