Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp trick! This way you will avoid sending your messages to the wrong contact

By Brian Adam
0
0
Lsp5kzcsy5chbjffp5o2oxhtly.jpg
Lsp5kzcsy5chbjffp5o2oxhtly.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It is one of the most used applications in the world. The sending of information is huge if we take into account the activity statistics per day, so there is always the possibility of making mistakes. We are not referring to connection errors, but to something much worse: sending the message to the wrong contact.

Can it be avoided in WhatsApp? Is there a magic tool to avoid those bad times? The short answer is no, but there is something you can do to subtly realize that they are about to make a mistake.

One way to avoid sending messages in the wrong chat window of WhatsApp is using the wallpapers for certain people and groups. Fortunately, the most recent update of the application allows you to set custom backgrounds for individual contacts and groups.

You can create your own custom wallpaper with any third party photo editor like Snapseed, PhotoGrid collage maker or Canvas poster designer. You will have to follow these steps to create your wallpaper for WhatsApp.

FOLLOW THE PODCAST OF DEPOR PLAY

Listen to “DeporPlay” on Spreaker.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Decide on WhatsApp who can see your profile picture by following these steps

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp is one of those applications where we want everyone connected, but not so close. Fortunately, the instant messaging application does not offer...
Read more
Apps

Construction Set: a fun app to assemble ‘LEGO’ figures from your mobile

Brian Adam - 0
The LEGO phenomenon has been around for a few years. Children and adults enjoy the construction of figures using blocks, and...
Read more
Apps

“Hello, sorry. I sent you a 6-digit code », another WhatsApp scam

Brian Adam - 0
During Christmas, fraud attempts through WhatsApp tend to increase. Cybercriminals try to take advantage of a time of year when more messages are...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©