WhatsApp trick! This way you will avoid sending your messages to the wrong contact

WhatsApp It is one of the most used applications in the world. The sending of information is huge if we take into account the activity statistics per day, so there is always the possibility of making mistakes. We are not referring to connection errors, but to something much worse: sending the message to the wrong contact.

Can it be avoided in WhatsApp? Is there a magic tool to avoid those bad times? The short answer is no, but there is something you can do to subtly realize that they are about to make a mistake.

One way to avoid sending messages in the wrong chat window of WhatsApp is using the wallpapers for certain people and groups. Fortunately, the most recent update of the application allows you to set custom backgrounds for individual contacts and groups.

You can create your own custom wallpaper with any third party photo editor like Snapseed, PhotoGrid collage maker or Canvas poster designer. You will have to follow these steps to create your wallpaper for WhatsApp.