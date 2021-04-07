WhatsApp trick to add stickers only available in other countries

- Advertisement -

The stickers of WhatsApp they are the best way to give some color to the messages we share with our contacts. Some designs are universal and others are only available in certain countries. Now, since everything is possible thanks to the Internet, there is a way for you to download exclusive stickers from other countries.

The portal WABetaInfo, dedicated to the leakage of information about WhatsApp, discovered a way for users to obtain regional stickers from other countries without any restrictions. The process is simple: locate the direct access to the download in order to evade the platform’s restrictions.

The access path consists of a link called “deep link”, which causes the stickers to be added to the personal collection of the WhatsApp user on a smartphone regardless of the region where the download is made.

The page WABetaInfo shared the links of the different regional packages by country. There are all kinds, from very universal stickers and others dedicated to very local issues. What we do assure you is that the quality of the design is adequate for your messages to take on new life in WhatsApp. Sometimes words are not enough to express emotions.

We recommend that you access this Depor Play publication right now on your mobile with Android or iOS operating system and then click on the links that we leave below. Then, you will have to accept the inclusion of the sticker package to your account WhatsApp and ready.

WHATSAPP | Sticker packs

Mexico

Malvibrosito & Deledina.

Pictomigos.

Indonesia

Cece Cenderawasih.

Hantuku.

Poci The Bolster Spirit.

Simbok Dan Jajanan Pass.

Lebaran Unyu.

Several

Cricket Matchup.

Open for Business (animated).

