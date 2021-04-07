web
Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp trick to add stickers only available in other countries

lhjz6m2tg5hprflk6pwpmgugie.jpg
lhjz6m2tg5hprflk6pwpmgugie.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The stickers of WhatsApp they are the best way to give some color to the messages we share with our contacts. Some designs are universal and others are only available in certain countries. Now, since everything is possible thanks to the Internet, there is a way for you to download exclusive stickers from other countries.

The portal WABetaInfo, dedicated to the leakage of information about WhatsApp, discovered a way for users to obtain regional stickers from other countries without any restrictions. The process is simple: locate the direct access to the download in order to evade the platform’s restrictions.

The access path consists of a link called “deep link”, which causes the stickers to be added to the personal collection of the WhatsApp user on a smartphone regardless of the region where the download is made.

The page WABetaInfo shared the links of the different regional packages by country. There are all kinds, from very universal stickers and others dedicated to very local issues. What we do assure you is that the quality of the design is adequate for your messages to take on new life in WhatsApp. Sometimes words are not enough to express emotions.

We recommend that you access this Depor Play publication right now on your mobile with Android or iOS operating system and then click on the links that we leave below. Then, you will have to accept the inclusion of the sticker package to your account WhatsApp and ready.

WHATSAPP | Sticker packs

Mexico

  • Malvibrosito & Deledina.
  • Pictomigos.

Indonesia

  • Cece Cenderawasih.
  • Hantuku.
  • Poci The Bolster Spirit.
  • Simbok Dan Jajanan Pass.
  • Lebaran Unyu.

Several

  • Cricket Matchup.
  • Open for Business (animated).

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Apps

Apple Music icon change for artists gives a …

Go that Apple gives something to talk about every day. Now interesting design changes are speculated for iOS 15 and a sample of...
Read more
Tech News

Scientists create an ideal guide robot for the visually impaired

Via: Pixabay A group of scientists from the University of California at Berkeley, United States, has developed a robot dog that can serve...
Read more
Tech News

Paint already appears as a standalone application in the Microsoft Store awaiting an imminent launch

It was over a year ago that we started to listen news about the future of Paint, an application that with branch...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.