Social NetworksFacebookTech NewsTwitterWhatsApp

WhatsApp trick to evade the terms and conditions of the application and save your privacy

By Brian Adam
0
0
7krrqlw3unaqvikn5uqkxqougq.jpg
7krrqlw3unaqvikn5uqkxqougq.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Nothing better than a trick to evade the terms and conditions of WhatsApp, which have caused millions of users to abandon the instant messaging application and turn to competitors such as Telegram and Signal.

The trick is quite simple to get around WhatsApp and it only requires a little knowledge of how the application is related to the social network Facebook. Just make a few changes to the profile and you’re done, you don’t need a hacker to make changes.

The FayerWayer portal explains that the trick is to change your Facebook profile number and immediately the link between the social network and WhatsApp.

Steps to evade the terms and conditions of WhatsApp They are the following: log into your Facebook account, click on the ‘Configure’ option, then go to the ‘Mobile or phone’ tab and then on ‘change or delete your phone number’.

WHATSAPP | Response about changes

The communiqué of WhatsApp It takes place after having announced the binding nature of the conditions and privacy policies for all its users. Those who do not agree that WhatsApp share the community data with Facebook and other affiliated companies will not be able to continue using the application.

“We want to address some rumors and be 100% clear: we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption”, public WhatsApp on his Twitter account.

WhatsAppIn addition, it published an image with all these points about what it does and what not with the data of its users.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

10 innovaciones de la tecnología que revolucionarán el sector de la salud

Brian Adam - 0
Vía Shutterstock. El mundo actual se mueve a un paso tan acelerado que a veces es difícil seguirle el paso a todos sus...
Read more
Facebook

WhatsApp: Mexican authorities warn of this message that it is going viral in the application

Brian Adam - 0
Be careful what you read in WhatsApp. The Mexican authorities have warned about a text that misinforms users about false protections against changes...
Read more
Apple

Apple works on a redesigned iMac and two Mac Pro

Brian Adam - 0
Apple is working to launch a redesigned iMac with Apple Silicon chips, two new Mac Pro models and a cheaper display in 2021. The...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©