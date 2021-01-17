WhatsApp trick to evade the terms and conditions of the application and save your privacy

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Nothing better than a trick to evade the terms and conditions of WhatsApp, which have caused millions of users to abandon the instant messaging application and turn to competitors such as Telegram and Signal.

The trick is quite simple to get around WhatsApp and it only requires a little knowledge of how the application is related to the social network Facebook. Just make a few changes to the profile and you’re done, you don’t need a hacker to make changes.

The FayerWayer portal explains that the trick is to change your Facebook profile number and immediately the link between the social network and WhatsApp.

Steps to evade the terms and conditions of WhatsApp They are the following: log into your Facebook account, click on the ‘Configure’ option, then go to the ‘Mobile or phone’ tab and then on ‘change or delete your phone number’.

WHATSAPP | Response about changes

The communiqué of WhatsApp It takes place after having announced the binding nature of the conditions and privacy policies for all its users. Those who do not agree that WhatsApp share the community data with Facebook and other affiliated companies will not be able to continue using the application.

“We want to address some rumors and be 100% clear: we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption”, public WhatsApp on his Twitter account.

WhatsAppIn addition, it published an image with all these points about what it does and what not with the data of its users.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.