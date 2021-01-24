WhatsApp trick to export your chats without third-party applications

- Advertisement -

There is a problem with leaving WhatsApp. What do we do with all the conversations of the past? If you are one of those who think to leave the application because of its new privacy policies, we tell you that there is an easy and effective way to take all your information from the chats.

There is a little trick in WhatsApp to export your conversations. The function of this tool is useful to delete a chat without losing its content. What’s better is that you won’t need to download any third-party apps.

With the export of chats in WhatsApp, users will get a text file or a compressed file that will bring together all the chats that we have had with a person, including files.

What you should do is enter WhatsApp, click on the name of the contact and find the option ‘Export chat’. We click it and we specify that the export is attaching or not the files. Depending on the option you choose, you will get a compressed file with the photos and the text, or just a text file.

Keep in mind that you can choose if you want to share the exported file to an application or receive the entire chat by email. And that’s it! All your memories of WhatsApp within the reach of a click.

How to permanently delete WhatsApp account?

Enter the WhatsApp application.

Press the Menu button at the top.

Go to ‘Settings’.

Once there, another menu will open with the details of your profile. Press there the option of ‘Account.

At the bottom you will see the option to ‘Delete account’

Just accept the warning and your account will be deleted. Remember that the message history, all the groups you created and the Google Drive backup will be deleted.

On the other hand, WhatsApp It will only let you delete the account if you enter your phone number and the respective country code.

