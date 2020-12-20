Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp trick to send voice messages with effects

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
WhatsApp It is one of the most used applications in the world. In addition to text messages, users share images and popular voice memos. But did you know that you can send the latter with sound effects? We tell you what is behind this trick.

Sending audios in WhatsApp It was one of the great updates of the application. Users stopped typing texts to directly recite their messages, offering greater ease in communication.

If you have an Android phone, we recommend you download the application “Voice changer with effects”. The system offers more than 40 effects and the options to create voice from text, import prerecorded sounds, save recordings and share your creations in WhatsApp and other means.

"Voice changer with effects" panel (Android)
“Voice changer with effects” panel (Android)

You must bear in mind that this application will request permission to access external storage, but it is only used to save your recordings, and read your images so you can create videos.

The “Voice changer with effects” is 9.6MB in size and requires Android versions 4.1 and later. It should be noted that it has integrated products with base prices of $ 2.99.

WHATSAPP | Cell phones with access

In an update to the “Frequently Asked Questions” section, WhatsApp He communicated which will be the compatible computers and operating systems that will no longer have access, because they will not receive any more patches.

Android mobiles will require a version higher than 4.0.3 to continue using WhatsApp. IPhone mobiles, meanwhile, will have access to the application from iOS 9 upwards.

“There is no way to transfer chat history between different platforms. However, we offer you the option to export the chat history to send it by email as an attachment “, they point out on the official website of WhatsApp.

Following this line, the mobiles that will stop working for WhatsApp are iPhone 4s, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr and Samsung Galaxy S2.

