WhatsApp trick to share music with animated lyrics in the States

Some music always falls well in the States of WhatsApp. If you are one of those who like animations, you can add the lyrics of the songs to your music publications so that your State has a greater impact. Here we tell you how you can do this trick.

What you will need to put music with lyrics in the States of WhatsApp is to download the Story Save application and an account on Instagram. We know it sounds strange at first, but it is a trick with good results.

So, you go to Instagram first, then you click the camera button, located in the upper left corner, and select the video or photo you want to share in the States of WhatsApp. Then you enter the stickers menu, select “Music”, choose your favorite song, make the respective modifications and publish the Story.

Now, we have just entered Story Save, we enter the system through our Instagram account, we look for the Story that we have just published and we download.

Finally, you will WhatsApp, to the ‘States’ tab and click on publish. And there is no more! You just add the recently downloaded video and voila: you will have the animation of the lyrics and the music.

WHATSAPP | Text Formats

WhatsApp offers a solution without the need to resort to third-party applications. There are five different fonts to customize the typography and thus make your texts read more easily: bold, italic, bold italic, strikethrough and monospaced.