WhatsApp trick to translate your messages when chatting

WhatsApp it is one of the most useful tools to converse at any time. Just open the chat and write your message. However, language barriers can make this difficult. What solutions are there? At least we tell you about a trick to translate messages automatically.

The best of this tool WhatsApp is that it can also be used to learn a new language, so it is not only about understanding the other user, but expanding the vocabulary with new terms every time you start a conversation.

The trick is precisely on the Gboard keyboard, the same one you use to type on WhatsApp. The good thing about this keyboard is that it comes integrated with the Google Translate translator. So what you should do first is download the Gboard and follow these steps.

Opens WhatsApp , enter the conversation in which you want to send the translated message and open the keyboard.

, enter the conversation in which you want to send the translated message and open the keyboard. Click the button with three horizontal dots that appears on the toolbar, in the upper right corner of the keyboard.

In the options menu that appears, click on the Translate button.

In the top bar that has appeared in Gboard, choose the source and output language of the message, that is, tell the keyboard in which language you are going to write and which one you want it to translate.

Write the message you want to translate in the text field that appears inside the keyboard and Gboard will translate it instantly in the text field of WhatsApp. When you’re done, just send the message that Gboard translated.

WHATSAPP | Response about changes

The communiqué of WhatsApp It takes place after having announced the binding nature of the conditions and privacy policies for all its users. Those who do not agree that WhatsApp share the community data with Facebook and other affiliated companies will not be able to continue using the application.

“We want to address some rumors and be 100% clear: we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption”, public WhatsApp on his Twitter account.

WhatsAppIn addition, it published an image with all these points about what it does and what not with the data of its users.

WhatsApp It can’t see your private messages or listen to your calls, neither can Facebook.

It can’t see your private messages or listen to your calls, neither can Facebook. WhatsApp it does not keep records of who is calling or texting.

it does not keep records of who is calling or texting. WhatsApp It can’t see your shared location and neither can Facebook.

It can’t see your shared location and neither can Facebook. Groups of WhatsApp they are kept private.

they are kept private. You can make your messages disappear.

You can download your data.

