WhatsApp trick to upload music to your statuses without third-party apps

States of WhatsApp They are used for many things, but there are users who are not happy with the tools available in the system. In addition to sharing messages and content of all kinds, there is a group that seeks to place music in the states.

WhatsApp does not offer this function officially, but there is a solution for the most music lovers. You will only have to follow the following instructions and keep in mind that you will not need to download a third-party application.

Keep in mind that this method only allows the publication of 15 seconds in the WhatsApp statuses. The first thing is to place the smartphone with WhatsApp open on a flat surface.

Then you open the music player of your smartphone, play the song or the fragment that you want to publish status of WhatsApp.

Finally, go back to WhatsApp and click the button to record the video of the state. Once you stop recording, you will have the audio ready and you only have to upload it to your profile.

WhatsApp | Android not supported

To be able to check what operating system you have, you must enter Configuration or Settings. Then scroll to System. In this section you will see the type of Android version you have and that’s it. You can also click on “Check for update” to verify if you have a pending download of the operating system that, at the moment, is on Android 10. What are the unsupported cell phones?

Same thing mentioned for iPhone users. At first, it was said that only those with iOS 8 or earlier would be affected. However, if you have an iPhone with iOS 9 or later you can use WhatsApp No problem.