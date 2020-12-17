WhatsApp trick! Ways to find out if you’ve been blocked

- Advertisement -

One of the great intrigues of WhatsApp is knowing whether or not you have been blocked by your contacts. The system does not notify the blocked user, so there is always the doubt if this is the case. There is a possibility that this contact has changed phone, but nothing better than a little certainty to know how things are on the friends list.

Arseni Scheltsin, general director of Diplatforms, says that there are several ways to know if you have been blocked in WhatsApp; you only have to know the tools of the application to “hack” the information offered by the system.

To find out if you were locked in WhatsApp, you can try adding a contact to a shared chat or group. “If you see a message about the impossibility of adding a contact to the group, it is very likely that you have been blocked”Scheltsin noted.

Another way to know if you were blocked in WhatsApp is if the call is cut off many times in a row when you dial a person. You can also send a message and realize that there is only one check, so the message has been sent, but not received. If so, it is likely that you have been blocked.

“If the second does not appear for a long time, the probability of blocking increases”, specifies the expert.

“If everything listed corresponds to your case, then you can be 99% sure that you have been blocked. Another possibility is that the contact has decided to delete himself from the messenger “Scheltsin summarized.

WHATSAPP | Mobile access

In an update to the “Frequently Asked Questions” section, WhatsApp He communicated which will be the compatible computers and operating systems that will no longer have access, because they will not receive any more patches.

Android mobiles will require a version higher than 4.0.3 to continue using WhatsApp. IPhone mobiles, meanwhile, will have access to the application from iOS 9 upwards.