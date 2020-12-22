WhatsApp tricks: how to translate your chats into other languages ​​with Google Translate

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

There is no doubt that WhatsApp is the most used messaging application in much of the world. So much so, that on many occasions it becomes the first option to contact someone from our mobile phone, even above the voice calls themselves. Now, communicate by WhatsApp With friends or family who speak other languages ​​it can become difficult. Now thanks to a useful and simple function of the Google translator, that allows you translate chats instantly and without internet connection.

WhatsApp is an application that for many users gives the appearance of being very hermetic and that only we learn about changes practically when we see them. The problem is that many times very useful functions land, which are in a menu that we have not looked at in years and go completely unnoticed. So we are going to help you find out how to use this useful function.

How to use Google Translate on WhatsApp

“Tap to Translate”(Tap to translate) is a fairly efficient option of Google, which translates all your messages into more than 30 available languages. Therefore, here we show you how to use the translator in WhatsApp and other messaging apps:

Use Google Translate on WhatsApp Google

In order to activate and use this function, you must first download the Google Translate app on your smartphone.

on your smartphone. You may have already had the application installed, but that option does not work and you have to enable it. Enter the application settings to activate the option “ Enable tap to translate ”.

”. Then, enter your WhatsApp chats and select the message you want to translate as if you were going to copy them and a bubble of Google translate, which you must press to read the translation.

On WhatsApp and any other app

What we are telling you today is the possibility of being able to add the Google translator, which as you know is the most popular of all apps of this type. The idea is that, from any of the apps, including WhatsApp, we can access a translator icon where we can copy and paste the text we want to send quickly.