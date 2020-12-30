- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

No doubt WhatsApp it is one of the most used communication tools in the world. Thanks to this app we can send text messages, share videos, photos, stickers, GIFS, make video calls and much more.

In turn, the application has a social section such as stories and to be able to upload our own content for other users to use, such as personalized stickers.

Do you want to know where to find the best stickers without having to download another application? Normally, when we search for stickers, they send us to a third page that can put our data at risk.

To do it safely, you just need to follow the following steps. First make sure WhatsApp is up to date on Google Play and then enter any chat.

Then press where it says “Write a message” and go to the multimedia sharing section, specifically the stickers. You will notice that in the right corner there is a “+” symbol.

Pressing it will find a long list of new sitckers that you can download; in turn, you can visit your own library. Remember that the ones you have created are stored there.

If you have the Android version of WhatsApp, at the bottom you will see a button that says “Get more stickers.” There it will be sent to Google Play so that you can find the pack that you like the most, this option has not yet been implemented in iOS.

WhatsApp: tutorial to find more stickers in the application. (Photo: capture)

WhatsApp: tutorial to find more stickers in the application. (Photo: capture)

Listen to “DeporPlay” on Spreaker.