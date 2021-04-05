WhatsApp tutorial to record video calls on Android and iOS

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Sometimes it is necessary to record video calls from WhatsApp to archive the information that is necessary according to our interests. Be it a conference or a family reunion, there are third-party applications that work without problems on mobiles with Android operating system. Here we tell you which are the best apps for you to record your video calls without technical inconveniences.

Keep in mind that recording video calls from WhatsApp It is a crime against privacy, so we recommend notifying the other person that you will record the conversation.

Because WhatsApp It does not offer a function to record video calls, Android users must go to the Google Play virtual store to download the services that are needed for the activity log on the smartphone.

WHATSAPP | Apps to record calls

The first application we recommend is Call recording – ACR. The service works both to record video calls from WhatsApp like those on the same phone. Once installed, the app will record all incoming calls by default. No special configuration is required. You can check the file in the history within the application.

Another option is Call Recorder. You can configure it to record only the calls that you schedule in the application. In this way, you will have more control of the registration you make with the application.

Finally, the AZ Screen Recorder is an application that is not dedicated to call recording, but specialized in screen capture. In other words, all activity done with the cell phone will be recorded as a video. The beauty of this application is that you can record both internal and external sound. Keep in mind that you must activate the recording manually when making the video call in WhatsApp.

Apple mobiles have the function of recording screen from the operating system iOS 11. It is not necessary to download any application. You can activate the recording by going to Settings> Control Center> Customize controls. There you will see the option “Screen recorder”And you are ready to record your activity.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.