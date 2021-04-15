- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It is a useful tool for entrepreneurs, because it offers a constant communication platform with customers. Problems may come when you have a lot of customers in the chat, and the custom and bulk messaging features are not useful for your needs as an administrator.

It usually happens that you have clients registered in your Excel database and not on your mobile to send them a mass or personalized message. Luckily, there is a simple way to do it to save you the hassle of adding new contacts in WhatsApp.

The portal soyjuanluis.com Explain that the first thing you should do is create a template in Excel with the following columns: name and surname, country prefix, phone number, message for the person, Ok to send and contact web address.

After adding the data of your customers in the Excel template, you must copy all the web addresses of WhatsApp that you generate in the last column of your list and then paste them in the browser.

Just write this address “https://api.whatsapp.com/api/send?=phone=”In the column ‘contact web address’ and then paste the customer’s number after the equal sign (=). You should have something like this “https://api.whatsapp.com/api./send?=+123456789abcde”.

Now, you will only have to copy and paste the link in your browser to access the chat window without the need to register each contact on the mobile. There is also a way to click the link from within Excel to open the browser automatically.

WHATSAPP | Tutorial to send messages with Excel

Take a look at this tutorial so that you can automate your customer database with WhatsApp without the need for a third-party application. So you can save time and always be in contact with customers.

