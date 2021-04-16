WhatsApp update for iOS improves the previews of …

- Advertisement -

After a difficult start to the year for one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, the new WhatsApp update for iOS with version 2.21.71 has notable new features, including changes to temporary messages and display improvements. media.

Larger images in chats

When users update the WhatsApp messaging application for iOS with this new version, they will be able to see a larger image and a preview of the video shared with friends or groups in a chat. This functionality is similar to what is being tested on Twitter when you share a single image on the platform.

Previously, when a user sent a photo on WhatsApp, the image would appear square. Now it is bigger than usual. This will benefit users who want to quickly view an image without having to open it.

WhatsApp update brings improvements to temporary messages

Another change WhatsApp introduced with version 2.21.71 is the ability for all participants in a group to be able to change the Disappearing Messages (Temporary Messages) setting by default. Administrators can still have control by changing the “Edit group information” setting.

With this feature, messages will disappear after seven days if they are sent to a chat that has Disappearing Messages turned on. WhatsApp points out that the media and messages will not disappear from outside the chat or from whatever device they are stored on.

When a message is forwarded, saved or marked as a favorite, it will not disappear either. This was first introduced last year and is now expanded for all users in a group chat.

When activating this function, a notification will appear in the group chat “You have activated temporary messages. New messages will disappear from this chat after seven days “