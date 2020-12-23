Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp vs. Discord: which one is better for your needs?

By Brian Adam
0
0
Qxvirpf3vzhaxildirmlsghhfq.jpg
Qxvirpf3vzhaxildirmlsghhfq.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

WhatsApp it is something that everyone has by default. However, what does Discord, the application that is preferred by gamers and communities on the Internet, have to offer? Not sure if it is worth migrating? Here we will tell you the differences between both applications so that you can get the best out of instant messaging technology.

In general terms, WhatsApp and Discord They have the same multimedia tools: photos, audios, videos and more. However, one of the main attractions of Discord is its voice chat, which is designed for online games and uses less resources than WhatsApp.

Group chats WhatsApp they serve for a fluid and instantaneous communication, that is, in constant contact with the participants and the conversations are sporadic and very general.

DiscordInstead, he is more thinking about community. Administrators can customize their servers with bot design to automate processes and create rooms so that users have a space according to their needs. In WhatsApp, on the other hand, everyone talks about everything in the same chat, but with Discord you can divide them into several rooms and thus access the information in a more orderly way.

Today, we can say that WhatsApp gains in popularity while Discord seeks to make a space in the market. A point in favor of this last application is that you can access the channel with just one link. WhatsAppInstead, it is very generic and does not yet offer the tools that the competition takes advantage of for contact management.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Apple M1: anatomía de una revolución

Brian Adam - 0
Este año 2020 que ahora acaba ha sido terrible en muchos apartados, pero paradójicamente ha sido un año espectacular para el mundo...
Read more
Tech News

US urges US companies not to use Chinese technology

Brian Adam - 0
  The United States Department of Homeland Security has issued a notice commercial where he urges American companies not to use Chinese technology. In addition...
Read more
Microsoft

Karl Klammer: The story of the paper clip that everyone hated

Abraham - 0
The digital assistant Karl Klammer was supposed to explain Microsoft Word to users. But his opinionated behavior made him one of the most unpopular...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©