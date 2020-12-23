WhatsApp vs. Discord: which one is better for your needs?

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp it is something that everyone has by default. However, what does Discord, the application that is preferred by gamers and communities on the Internet, have to offer? Not sure if it is worth migrating? Here we will tell you the differences between both applications so that you can get the best out of instant messaging technology.

In general terms, WhatsApp and Discord They have the same multimedia tools: photos, audios, videos and more. However, one of the main attractions of Discord is its voice chat, which is designed for online games and uses less resources than WhatsApp.

Group chats WhatsApp they serve for a fluid and instantaneous communication, that is, in constant contact with the participants and the conversations are sporadic and very general.

DiscordInstead, he is more thinking about community. Administrators can customize their servers with bot design to automate processes and create rooms so that users have a space according to their needs. In WhatsApp, on the other hand, everyone talks about everything in the same chat, but with Discord you can divide them into several rooms and thus access the information in a more orderly way.

Today, we can say that WhatsApp gains in popularity while Discord seeks to make a space in the market. A point in favor of this last application is that you can access the channel with just one link. WhatsAppInstead, it is very generic and does not yet offer the tools that the competition takes advantage of for contact management.