Social NetworksFacebookTech NewsWhatsApp

WhatsApp vs. Telegram: you will be allowed to migrate your chats between applications

By Brian Adam
0
0
7vedwkwmkvf33ebakges36upym.jpg
7vedwkwmkvf33ebakges36upym.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

At the beginning of the year 2021, WhatsApp shared a statement in which they announced important changes to their privacy policies. Basically if you do not accept them you will not be able to continue using the application on your mobile device.

The purpose of the application is to integrate this app with Facebook, another of the company’s services. As expected, millions of users decided to leave the application to prevent their personal data from being shared.

Among the alternatives were some apps like Telegram and Signal. Unfortunately, users have not been able to migrate their chats, you can only export your stickers. Is there a solution to the case?

Recently, Telegram shared a statement with the changes they will make in the future. According to the data provided, you will be able to move the ‘history’ of the chat you want from other applications.

It is specified that you can migrate the chats from WhatsApp, Line, KakaoTalk or others. For now, it is what is explained in the changes of Telegram patch 7.4, which is not yet available on Android.

WhatsApp vs. Telegram: you will be allowed to migrate your chats between applications. (Photo: capture)
WhatsApp vs. Telegram: you will be allowed to migrate your chats between applications. (Photo: capture)

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps Reviews

YouTube like Twitch: tool to create clips from gaming videos

Brian Adam - 0
The ability to cut parts of streams on Twitch to save them as a clip is highly appreciated by users, who use this feature...
Read more
Tech News

Serie A TV rights, the envelopes open: Amazon pulls out, DAZN ahead on Sky

Brian Adam - 0
Contrary to what was previously assumed, Amazon has pulled out of the race for TV rights for Serie A. This was confirmed by...
Read more
Apple

The “Application Transparency” feature will arrive in spring

Brian Adam - 0
The function App tracking transparency in iOS 14, which will tell users when and how apps follow them, will go live in "early spring,"...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©