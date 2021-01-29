- Advertisement -

At the beginning of the year 2021, WhatsApp shared a statement in which they announced important changes to their privacy policies. Basically if you do not accept them you will not be able to continue using the application on your mobile device.

The purpose of the application is to integrate this app with Facebook, another of the company’s services. As expected, millions of users decided to leave the application to prevent their personal data from being shared.

Among the alternatives were some apps like Telegram and Signal. Unfortunately, users have not been able to migrate their chats, you can only export your stickers. Is there a solution to the case?

Recently, Telegram shared a statement with the changes they will make in the future. According to the data provided, you will be able to move the ‘history’ of the chat you want from other applications.

It is specified that you can migrate the chats from WhatsApp, Line, KakaoTalk or others. For now, it is what is explained in the changes of Telegram patch 7.4, which is not yet available on Android.

WhatsApp vs. Telegram: you will be allowed to migrate your chats between applications. (Photo: capture)

