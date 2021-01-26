Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp warns that it will delete the account of those who use this other messaging app

By Brian Adam
0
0
Fkvc27plcbguhojgebsf56ispm.jpg
Fkvc27plcbguhojgebsf56ispm.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Not everything is happiness in the world of those who use APKs to get a better service. WhatsApp has decided to delete the accounts of the users who use WhatsApp Plus, an alternative application that has been gaining followers in recent weeks.

The warning was posted by WhatsApp on its official website and harms those who have downloaded unauthorized applications such as WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp.

“If after your account has been temporarily suspended you do not start using the official version of WhatsApp, your account could be permanently suspended “says the statement.

WhatsAppFurthermore, it warned about the nature of third-party applications that alter the popular instant messaging system.

“Unsupported applications, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or those that claim to be able to move your WhatsApp chats from one phone to another, are altered versions of WhatsApp. These unofficial applications are developed by third parties and violate our Terms of Service. WhatsApp does not endorse the use of these third-party applications because it is not possible to validate their security practices “they pointed out.

The ultimatum of WhatsApp takes place a few weeks after announcing the changes in its privacy policies, which have caused the flight of millions of users.

How to permanently delete WhatsApp account?

  • Enter the WhatsApp application.
  • Press the Menu button at the top.
  • Go to ‘Settings’.
  • Once there, another menu will open with the details of your profile. Press there the option of ‘Account.
  • At the bottom you will see the option to ‘Delete account’

Just accept the warning and your account will be deleted. Remember that the message history, all the groups you created and the Google Drive backup will be deleted.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

Samsung Galaxy A02, the most basic of the manufacturer includes a large battery with a recognizable design

Brian Adam - 0
The most basic range of Samsung renews its roster of phones with the Samsung Galaxy A02, an accessible mobile with just enough...
Read more
Tech News

Xiaomi Mi Band 6, when will it be presented and what will the price be?

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi Mi Band 6 recently appeared online with some interesting information about the size of the display, the possible presence of the GPS module...
Read more
Apps

Twitter launches Birdwatch for users to flag fake content

Brian Adam - 0
Twitter, which in recent months has launched numerous tools to fight against fake news and misinformation, like tweets with limited responses, has launched a...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©