WhatsApp warns that it will delete the account of those who use this other messaging app

Not everything is happiness in the world of those who use APKs to get a better service. WhatsApp has decided to delete the accounts of the users who use WhatsApp Plus, an alternative application that has been gaining followers in recent weeks.

The warning was posted by WhatsApp on its official website and harms those who have downloaded unauthorized applications such as WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp.

“If after your account has been temporarily suspended you do not start using the official version of WhatsApp, your account could be permanently suspended “says the statement.

WhatsAppFurthermore, it warned about the nature of third-party applications that alter the popular instant messaging system.

“Unsupported applications, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or those that claim to be able to move your WhatsApp chats from one phone to another, are altered versions of WhatsApp. These unofficial applications are developed by third parties and violate our Terms of Service. WhatsApp does not endorse the use of these third-party applications because it is not possible to validate their security practices “they pointed out.

The ultimatum of WhatsApp takes place a few weeks after announcing the changes in its privacy policies, which have caused the flight of millions of users.

How to permanently delete WhatsApp account?

Enter the WhatsApp application.

Press the Menu button at the top.

Go to ‘Settings’.

Once there, another menu will open with the details of your profile. Press there the option of ‘Account.

At the bottom you will see the option to ‘Delete account’

Just accept the warning and your account will be deleted. Remember that the message history, all the groups you created and the Google Drive backup will be deleted.

