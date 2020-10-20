WhatsApp Web and desktop calls, about to arrive? So they will be

It is one of the great limitations that both the desktop client and the WhatsApp web have, which today do not have the ability to allow us to make calls, both voice and video, so its usefulness to serve us in our day to day is clearly limited. And also, those of Facebook are not exactly too fast when it comes to responding to the needs of their users so …

The point is that over the last few weeks we have seen how those voice and video calls were getting closer even our web and desktop clients, but with little brush strokes that didn’t show exactly how they were going to work. Today, however, screens have been filtered where it is already possible to see how these calls will work.

Today the evidence arrives

The screens that have appeared published today show how would those calls work within the WhatsApp desktop client. Specifically on a Mac, where you can not only see how the calls we receive from a contact are displayed, but also the notice that keeps us informed that an outgoing call is playing in the background. Right here below you have the example of receiving a new communication by VoIP.

New voice and video calls through WhatsApp Web and desktop. WABetaInfo

For now there is only evidence of those voice calls, which will appear as a popup alert which is placed on the application to choose, in this case, between rejecting, accepting or ignoring it (let the phone continue to ring as if there was no one to pick it up). However, just below you can see what an outgoing call would look like with the smaller window, reminding us that the phone continues to ring to the other contact.

Outgoing call notification on desktop WhatsApp. WABetAInfo

These functions will arrive, according to WABetAInfo, for both the web and desktop versions of WhatsApp, through a menu that will be very similar to the one we have in the apps on our smartphones, with two shortcuts at the top right in the chat of the person we want to call. Of course, although the video call icon is present and it seems that it follows the same development course as in the case of VoIP communication, at the moment no images have been seen of how it will work or if it will be available at the same time. What there is no doubt about is that WhatsApp is preparing big changes for the coming months: what is needed is that it launch them soon.