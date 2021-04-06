WhatsApp Web and the trick to change the color of the app on PC

- Advertisement -

This is the trick you have been waiting for for your computer. WhatsApp It is one of the applications that many use to be able to share text messages, but it also serves to send photos, videos, GIFs and until now the famous animated stickers. Are you using the PC version?

If you want to see your conversations much larger and thus converse with whoever you want without problems, you can also use WhatsApp Web , the version of the app for the computer or iMac.

Although this only has the famous dark mode, now it is also possible to change the color to the tonality you want. The best thing about it is that it is not necessary to download strange programs that, many times, tend to ask you for permission to access your conversations.

How do you do it? Here we will give you all the steps so that you can achieve it quite quickly. Remember to always keep updated WhatsApp Web to access this cheat.

HOW TO CHANGE COLOR WHATSAPP WEB

Like the cell phone, in WhatsApp Web you have the possibility to change the color of the application easily. Of course, you must always have the application or program in its latest version:

The first thing you should do is open WhatsApp Web.

Do not open the application in a browser, but download it from the Microsoft Store.

Then log in to your account by scanning the QR code.

Then press the three points at the top.

In this way you can choose the color you want WhatsApp Web to display. (Photo: MAG)