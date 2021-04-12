WhatsApp Web and the trick to hide who you are talking to on PC

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It is one of the most important applications in the world. In it you can not only pass photos, videos but even share documents in Word or PDF. But there is something you should know in case you use the PC version.

Many times we want to see our conversations on the big screen and this is why WhatsApp Web It gives us that possibility of being able to chat from the comfort of our computer.

However, in case we go to buy or we detach ourselves from our PC for a while, anyone who passes in front of it can view our chats and know with whom we are constantly talking.

How can I avoid it? Here we will teach you the trick to hide all your conversations from WhatsApp Web no need to close the application or lock your computer. Just follow the steps.

HOW TO HIDE YOUR CONVERSATIONS ON WHATSAPP WEB

In order to prevent your friends from finding out who you are chatting with on WhatsApp Web , you need to have an extension for Google Chrome.

The first thing you should do is enter WhatsApp Web from your browser.

When you do, enter this now link . There you will download WA Web Plus for WhatsApp.

. There you will download WA Web Plus for WhatsApp. There a series of options will open that will allow you to modify WhatsApp Web.

Blur contacts names is the option that you must activate in this extension to be able to blur your conversations on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)