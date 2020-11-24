WhatsApp Web and the trick to solve the message “your phone is not connected”

WhatsApp It is one of the most used programs for chatting or making video calls; however, very few people use its version for the PC. Do you know what things you can do from your computer? Know all the details of WhatsApp Web.
The application for the PC has many of the functions found on the smartphone: sending photos, videos, GIFs, sharing animated and dynamic stickers, among others. But sometimes certain problems occur.
Do you know why “your phone is not connected” appears in WhatsApp Web? Well, there are several reasons. Here we will show you how to fix it right away: