WhatsApp Web and the trick to solve the message “your phone is not connected”

WhatsApp It is one of the most used programs for chatting or making video calls; however, very few people use its version for the PC. Do you know what things you can do from your computer? Know all the details of WhatsApp Web .

The application for the PC has many of the functions found on the smartphone: sending photos, videos, GIFs, sharing animated and dynamic stickers, among others. But sometimes certain problems occur.

Do you know why “your phone is not connected” appears in WhatsApp Web ? Well, there are several reasons. Here we will show you how to fix it right away: