WhatsApp Web and the trick to speed up voice messages on computer

Did you know about this simple trick WhatsApp Web ? Learn this now. Although most use the app on their mobile devices, some, for convenience, tend to open the PC version, either because they have to send a document from their computer or a photo.

However, there are a number of tricks you can use in WhatsApp Web like the possibility of being able to activate Facebook reactions within the chat, or hide all your conversations with a single button in a simple way.

Now a new function has been shown which allows you to increase the speed of your voice messages in case they have sent you a rather long note.

In order for you to use this tool, it is necessary to install an extension in your favorite browser, in this case Google Chrome. This will not access your conversations WhatsApp nor to your personal information. Do these steps:

The best 7 WhatsApp tricks

WhatsApp is one of the few applications that cares about the experience of its users when immersing themselves in its app, that is why they update frequently, making communication between people more practical and simple. However, not everyone knows how to get the most out of the popular application.

The creators of WhatsApp have developed various tools so that their users can navigate the application at ease. However, this is unknown by a large part of the population, it is for that reason that the same company has shared on its blog, a list of the best tricks developed by the app.

1. Hands-free voice notes: Just by pressing and holding the microphone icon and sliding upwards, you can lock the voice memo function to record, without having to hold the mobile with your hands. An option that surprisingly works!

2. Mark main messages: To obtain this option you must use the “star” message function, where you will mark key messages that you will easily see in a central location. All you have to do is press the message you want to save as a favorite and then touch the “star” icon.

If your device is an iPhone, you can find all Starred Messages by going to Settings and Starred Messages or by selecting the chat name and tapping “Starred Messages”. In the case of Android users, they will have to press “More options” and then “Starred messages”.

3. Check messages without touching the cell phone: If what you want is to be able to check WhatsApp without having to use your mobile device, what you have to do is download the WhatsApp web desktop app, which will project your cell phone conversations to a computer. So you can send messages, photos and GIFs without having to have your computer in your hands.

4. Use stickers in conversations: Emojis are becoming a thing of the past, nowadays stickers offer you a more fun way to express yourself. You can find them in the field where the text is entered in a conversation, in a small square icon with a folded side page, where you can also add your own stickers and bitmojis.

5. Read messages without being online: The option to hide the “Read receipts” is not the best option if you want the other person not to realize that you have read their message. That is why slightly lifting the message on the screen and opening the full text on the iphone lock screen is your best option to go unnoticed.

6. Manage who can add us to groups: There is nothing more uncomfortable than being added to a group full of strangers. That is why WhatsApp developed the option to manage who can add us to groups.

When you enable the contacts from whom you want to receive messages, these people must send us an invitation link in the app. Only if we accept it, we can be added to the group.