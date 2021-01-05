Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp Web beta incorporates multi-device mode

By Brian Adam
0
0
Whatsapp Ocho Personas Videollamadas.jpg
Whatsapp Ocho Personas Videollamadas.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

WhatsApp is having a hard time launching the multi-device mode once and for all, the possibility of having the WhatsApp account open on several devices at the same time without having to depend on the mobile being connected.

At first, WhatsApp functions will be limited in multi-device mode

Multi-device support is something that Telegram, its rival in terms of instant messaging, does incorporate. However, WhatsApp has been working on it for months and beyond the leaks that indicate that it can be used on up to four devices, little is officially known.

It is expected to be one of the novelties that WhatsApp will implement in 2021, but its arrival is not officially confirmed. All that is known is through the analysis of the application code for its beta versions.

In this sense, according to WaBetaInfo now published, WhatsApp is already preparing its web version for the arrival of multi-device mode and in the next beta versions it can be tested by any user. Thus, it will not be necessary to synchronize the mobile phone as before with WhatsApp Web to be able to use it, but it will be possible to use WhatsApp through the web, on the computer or on any other device connected to the Internet, just by registering with the phone number , even if the mobile is not connected or it does not have coverage.

According to the screenshots that WaBetaInfo has revealed, WhatsApp Web will allow, during the testing period, to use the application by synchronizing the phone as before, or to use it independently, “without having to keep the phone connected”, as indicated on the screen . It will be the user of the beta version who decides at all times.

In any case, and at least during this testing phase, when WhatsApp Web is used in multi-device mode functions will be very limited. For example, chats cannot be archived and silenced, or deleted. It is unknown if this will also be the case when the multi-device mode is finally launched.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Cybercrime increases attacks against the healthcare sector

Brian Adam - 0
During the COVID-19 pandemic, cybercrime has substantially increased attacks against the health sector. One of the areas that has become even more important in...
Read more
Instagram

Learn to post videos in WhatsApp States

Brian Adam - 0
For whatever reason, it's always a good idea to share videos in the United States. WhatsApp. This version of Instagram Stories in the instant...
Read more
Tech News

How to automatically send what you listen to on your iPhone to a HomePod

Brian Adam - 0
Within the ecosystem of mobile devices with the Google OS we have a thing called Chromecast, which you all know and which is used...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©