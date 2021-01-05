WhatsApp Web beta incorporates multi-device mode

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp is having a hard time launching the multi-device mode once and for all, the possibility of having the WhatsApp account open on several devices at the same time without having to depend on the mobile being connected.

At first, WhatsApp functions will be limited in multi-device mode

Multi-device support is something that Telegram, its rival in terms of instant messaging, does incorporate. However, WhatsApp has been working on it for months and beyond the leaks that indicate that it can be used on up to four devices, little is officially known.

It is expected to be one of the novelties that WhatsApp will implement in 2021, but its arrival is not officially confirmed. All that is known is through the analysis of the application code for its beta versions.

In this sense, according to WaBetaInfo now published, WhatsApp is already preparing its web version for the arrival of multi-device mode and in the next beta versions it can be tested by any user. Thus, it will not be necessary to synchronize the mobile phone as before with WhatsApp Web to be able to use it, but it will be possible to use WhatsApp through the web, on the computer or on any other device connected to the Internet, just by registering with the phone number , even if the mobile is not connected or it does not have coverage.

According to the screenshots that WaBetaInfo has revealed, WhatsApp Web will allow, during the testing period, to use the application by synchronizing the phone as before, or to use it independently, “without having to keep the phone connected”, as indicated on the screen . It will be the user of the beta version who decides at all times.

In any case, and at least during this testing phase, when WhatsApp Web is used in multi-device mode functions will be very limited. For example, chats cannot be archived and silenced, or deleted. It is unknown if this will also be the case when the multi-device mode is finally launched.

