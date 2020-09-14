WhatsApp Web confirms: the synchronization between Android and iOS is coming

The synchronization of chats between Android and iOS is one of the most interesting news coming to WhatsApp: in the pipeline since the beginning of August, this feature that will allow users to use a single account on multiple devices showed itself in the latest version of WhatsApp Web 2.2037.6, where a new loading screen is coming.

But let’s take it easy, starting with the small news coming: in the latest update of WhatsApp Web released to the public, the developers have already thought of implement icons and buttons for calls and video calls, feature highly anticipated by users but still under development and therefore not available. Also, new icons are coming for Contacts, Photos, Documents and Videos when you press the paper clip icon to attach files to the message. A similar update also arrived at the end of August on WhatsApp for Android.

Coming to the real news, one would appear on WhatsApp Web unedited loading screen which warns the user that recent message downloads from the mobile device to their computer, desktop or laptop, will be protected by end-to-end encryption. This, according to colleagues at WABetaInfo, would already be a first step indicating progress in implementing the long-awaited chat synchronization.

Waiting for its official launch, we just have to stay updated on the beta versions of the messaging service which, as we saw a few days ago in the case of the build 2.20.200.3 for Android, always brings interesting news.