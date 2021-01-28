Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp Web: how to activate video calls on PC

Do you want to have video calls from WhatsApp Web? Through it you can not only chat for free, but also share a variety of information, as well as multimedia content including photos, videos, documents, etc.

While the app is constantly changing, now there is news about a new feature that has reached its PC version. They are about video calls through WhatsApp Web.

According to the medium infobae these video calls in WhatsApp Web They have already been enabled on the PC through the application downloaded from the company’s official website.

The version you must have is 2.2100.7 for Windows 10. If you want to have it, you simply have to enter the following link. How are calls made on the computer?

HOW TO MAKE VIDEO CALLS ON WHATSAPP WEB

  • The first thing you should do is update WhatsApp Web.
  • If you don’t have it, download it from the official website or Windows 10. Remember to download the app and not use the application from a browser.}
This is how video calls will work on WhatsApp Web. (Photo: WABeta Info)
  • When you have it, enter WhatsApp Web by scanning your QR code.
  • Then enter a chat and there you will see the icon of the call.
  • Click on it and a new window will open from where we can hang up, silence or activate our camera to access a video call.
