WhatsApp Web: how to download the application on PC

Are you a fan of WhatsApp ? Well, do not miss this trick. Its easy platform allows users to make calls, video calls, even send photos, videos, GIFs and even working documents in word or PDF.

But it is not only used to communicate. On WhatsApp You can also send your location in real time so that a contact of yours can know where you are at that moment and in how long you would arrive for an appointment.

It should be noted that many like to have the application on their mobiles, but it is also becoming popular to download it to computers or PCs around the world.

Do you know how to download WhatsApp Web officially on your computer? The steps are quite simple and it will not take up too much space on your computer, in case you have little capacity.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP WEB ON YOUR PC

To be able to download WhatsApp Web officially on your PC is quite easy. Always remember to use official media. Also, with this method you will forget to log in to your favorite browser.

If you want to download WhatsApp Web on your PC you can go to official website of the application.

of the application. There the web will detect which version of WhatsApp Web corresponds to you: 64-bit or 32-bit.

Once the file is downloaded, you must install it and that’s it.

The other method is in the Microsoft store.

In this way you can download WhatsApp Web on your computer legally. (Photo: MAG)