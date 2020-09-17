Whatsapp Web Is Shielded To Prevent Logins Without Our Permission

Whenever we have had the opportunity, we have warned you that all the advantages that WhatsApp Web has become a little less attractive from the moment in which it is possible to log in so quickly and, worst of all, without any kind of verification to tell the system that we are the ones who are carrying out this operation.

And the thing is that someone could sneakily take our mobile for a few minutes, log on to a computer other than ours and gossip all our chats and messages without us noticing. So from the app they have decided to limit this possibility by adding an extra layer of security biometric, which will see if we are the ones behind that login.

Fingerprints or face scan

The fact is that in the latest beta published by WhatsApp, 2.20.200.10, it has just been spotted a function that is activated when trying to start a new WhatsApp Web session in a browser. Right after scanning the famous QR code, an alert will appear on the smartphone where it invites us to put our finger on the fingerprint reader (or the face scan in the case of iPhones) to verify that we are the ones who are accessing to our account through another device.

Login to WhatsApp Web with fingerprint. WABetaInfo

In addition, as you can see on the screen that you have just above, it offers us the message of “confirm that it is you”, in such a way that if we do not complete this process, the session in WhatsApp Web will not start, so the pirate, the hacker or simply our partner or partner will have to turn around and not gossip in our conversations with family and friends. Now, what is the use of having this function if then we leave the sessions open where we go? Remember that whenever you use a computer that is not your usual one, either at work or in other places, you must close the session to prevent other people from accessing your messages.

As they notify us from the page that announces this new function, it is a menu that is still in development so there is no date to land in the official releases that we have both in the Apple App Store and in the Google Play Store, so we have to wait and, as we always tell you, be very careful with where you open sessions of this WhatsApp Web.