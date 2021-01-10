WhatsApp Web made this small design change to advertise this long-awaited service

- Advertisement -

Small changes that mean a lot to users of WhatsApp. Support for multiple devices at the same time and independently would be around the corner after the redesign of the linked devices view.

The new design for this feature appeared in the beta version of WhatsApp Web, where the open sessions are seen. You can see it if you are a beta user of WhatsApp on Android. You will notice that the design is flat and has other words to describe the service.

In the previous version of WhatsApp Web, the system reported “computers with open sessions” and in the new version “devices” is indicated, being the most appropriate term for the use of WhatsApp in various gadgets without the need to have a mobile phone connected.

Design change in WhatsApp

The aesthetic change is applied to all elements of the window interface interface. WhatsApp. Added to this change is identity verification when linking a new device, something that did not happen before.

WHATSAPP | Text Formats

WhatsApp offers a solution without the need to resort to third-party applications. There are five different fonts to customize the typography and thus make your texts read more easily: bold, italic, bold italic, strikethrough and monospaced.

If you want something more daring, you can bet on the texts backwards. The good thing is that you don’t need to download anything to your smartphone (you always have to watch out for malicious programs), but rather access a website that will flip the text for you.