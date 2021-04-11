WhatsApp Web: trick to hide your conversations in the web application

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp puts in our hands multiple communication tools, such as sharing messages, photos, GIFS, making video calls, among others. However, you may have wondered how much privacy you have when using this app.

Well, first of all you should know that all your conversations are encrypted. They can only access your chats with your account, not externally via hacks. On the other hand, the company specifies that it never shares or saves the content of your chats.

On the other hand, if you use WhatsApp Web, you should know that there is also a way to hide the conversations. We share the steps to prevent them from knowing who you are talking to in the browser version.

Hide WhatsApp Web conversations

Enter the Chrome Web Store, the browser’s virtual store.

Look for the extension WA Web Plus and press “add to Chrome”.

When installed, you will see a "+" icon on the right side of the address bar.

If you press it, a menu will open where you can configure WhatsApp to your liking.

You must press the following options: “Blur recent messages”, “Blur contacts names” and “Blur contacts photos”.

This will make the specified areas opaque.

Remember that it is a browser extension. Keep in mind to read all the warnings and conditions before adding the extension to Chrome.

WhatsApp and all the steps to be able to see the deleted messages

Did they write to you and after a few seconds they deleted the message from WhatsApp ? Could you realize that they wrote to you? If you never knew what the deleted texts were about, here we tell you how you can recover it and end the big doubt. Since the function of deleting messages exists, many have used it to prevent their wrong or unwanted texts from being read. But now there is a trick that exposes them. Here we tell you step by step.

To be able to do this, it is necessary to download an application that will work in conjunction with WhatsApp . It is the only way to be able to achieve it with complete certainty. That is why we will leave you a practical guide.

Currently, the application belonging to Facebook allows you not only to make calls and video calls with 8 people at the same time on its web platform, but it is also about to implement functions such as the ability to change colors to the app’s button panel.

But there are many more tricks that few users have dared to try and here we will tell you how to read the deleted message of your friend in WhatsApp .

HOW TO READ A DELETED MESSAGE ON WHATSAPP

The trick is pretty straightforward, but first make sure to back up your conversations from WhatsApp , in addition to updating the app on your Android device. Then you must run this on your cell phone, although at the moment it is not available on iOS:

Download the application called WhatsRemoved from Google Play.

If you can’t find it, here is the link from the Android store. There are also other programs, but this one will benefit you by not being paid.

When you finish and you have given the corresponding permissions, now wait to receive a deleted message on WhatsApp.

If your friend sends you a text that is later deleted, go to WhatsRemoved.

There you will see exactly what that message said, even if it was a photo or video.

This also happens for those WhatsApp messages that are deleted or deleted once they are seen.

Remember that at the moment this function is only found on Android. On iOS terminals it is difficult to do so since there are no similar applications in the Apple Store or similar applications such as the Huawei Store.

It should be noted that in the same application you can also check which messages are no longer useful to you, in this way prevent them from accumulating and occupying a certain space on your mobile device. To do this, go to Settings and then to Chats, there you can see a ranking of which conversations weigh more than others.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you simply have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.