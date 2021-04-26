WhatsApp Web: trick to know who is “online” without entering the chat

Do you already have the new version of WhatsApp ? At present, it is giving something to talk about by the number of new functions that it has integrated in its latest update. For example, you can now play audio messages faster.

You also have the traditional options of sending photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers, at any time and contact in WhatsApp without too many steps. Do you know how to find out how many of your friends are online?

If you use the Web platform to view your conversations on a giant screen, then you should know this simple trick that will help you a lot to know the exact moment when you should write to a contact through the app.

Remember that for this you must use the browser of your choice, although we mentioned that it is better to use Google Chrome for these steps, then you must go to WhatsApp .

HOW TO SEE WHO IS CONNECTED ON WHATSAPP

The trick is not difficult at all, but at the moment it only works on the computer, in WhatsApp Web . If you want to see it on your cell phone, it will be impossible to know:

The first thing you should do is download the WhatsApp Plus extension for Google Chrome.

If you can’t find it, here is the link to WA Web Plus .

. When you do, press the icon that was created at the top of your browser.

There you should open the “Privacy and Personalization” section.

In this way you will be able to know who connects to WhatsApp automatically. (Photo: MAG)

In the Personalization area, look for the “Highlight online contacts” and “Notify online contacts” boxes, activating both.

Now log in to WhatsApp Web and you will see that, if a user connects or is online, you will see a green circle next to it. This means that you are chatting or looking at your messages.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you simply have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.